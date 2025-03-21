Cincinnati hosts Atlanta United in Eastern Conference play

Atlanta United FC (1-2-1) vs. FC Cincinnati (2-2-0)
Cincinnati; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Cincinnati -130, Atlanta United FC +313, Draw +282; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United visits Cincinnati in Eastern Conference play.
Cincinnati went 18-11-5 overall and 8-8-3 at home last season. Cincinnati averaged 1.7 goals on 5.3 shots on goal per game last season.
United went 10-14-10 overall a season ago while going 6-9-6 on the road. United scored 46 goals a season ago, averaging 1.4 per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Cincinnati: Matt Miazga (injured), Alec Kann (injured), Brad Smith (injured).
United: Ronald Hernandez (injured), Jamal Thiare (injured), Mateusz Klich (injured).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
