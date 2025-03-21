Georgia News
Cincinnati hosts Atlanta United in Eastern Conference play

Cincinnati and Atlanta United square off in a conference matchup
By The Associated Press
31 minutes ago

Atlanta United FC (1-2-1) vs. FC Cincinnati (2-2-0)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Cincinnati -130, Atlanta United FC +313, Draw +282; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United visits Cincinnati in Eastern Conference play.

Cincinnati went 18-11-5 overall and 8-8-3 at home last season. Cincinnati averaged 1.7 goals on 5.3 shots on goal per game last season.

United went 10-14-10 overall a season ago while going 6-9-6 on the road. United scored 46 goals a season ago, averaging 1.4 per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Cincinnati: Matt Miazga (injured), Alec Kann (injured), Brad Smith (injured).

United: Ronald Hernandez (injured), Jamal Thiare (injured), Mateusz Klich (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Head Coach Ronny Deila observed the team during the second half as they faced Miami at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Atlanta. Atlanta United lost the match 2-1. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Soccer statistics: Previewing Atlanta United at Cincinnati

A by-the-numbers look at Saturday's match.

A look inside the numbers of Atlanta United’s loss to Inter Miami

Some key statistics from the Five Stripes' 2-1 loss on Sunday night.

Atlanta United loses to Lionel Messi, Miami on late goal

Placeholder Image

Golden State puts road win streak on the line against Atlanta

43m ago

Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Georgia Fantasy 5

2h ago

Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Georgia Cash 4 Night

2h ago

State Rep. James Burchett, R-Waycross, who championed legislation to rewrite litigation rules, speaks during a debate before a vote on Thursday, March 20, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Kemp’s push to limit lawsuits is on cusp of becoming Georgia law

Gov. Brian Kemp's overhaul of Georgia's civil litigation system clears crucial hurdle as it passes state House.

Toxic braiding hair study forces Atlanta’s Black community to seek safer options

A recent report about cancerous synthetic hair extensions has sparked a heated conversation around Black beauty and health.

Delta jet that crashed and flipped in Toronto descended at high speed, report said

A preliminary report into the Delta Air Lines flight that crashed in Toronto last month has been released.