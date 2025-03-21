Cincinnati hosts Atlanta United in Eastern Conference play

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United visits Cincinnati in Eastern Conference play.

Cincinnati went 18-11-5 overall and 8-8-3 at home last season. Cincinnati averaged 1.7 goals on 5.3 shots on goal per game last season.

United went 10-14-10 overall a season ago while going 6-9-6 on the road. United scored 46 goals a season ago, averaging 1.4 per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Cincinnati: Matt Miazga (injured), Alec Kann (injured), Brad Smith (injured).

United: Ronald Hernandez (injured), Jamal Thiare (injured), Mateusz Klich (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.