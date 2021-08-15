Church of MLK's 1st leadership position gets museum funding

The National Park Service approved the grant in 2018 with an eye to opening the museum in 2020. However, a series of problems, including the coronavirus pandemic, delayed the money's arrival, foundation President Charles “C.P.” Everett told the newspaper.

The building was saved from demolition nearly 20 years ago by $75,000 from a Central Alabama Community Foundation fund, but its future remained uncertain.

With the grant in hand and a second $500,000 National Park Service grant expected, work has begun to rehabilitate the fellowship hall and install a sprinkler system throughout the building. As that work progresses, officials will start the bid process for the second grant, which Everett said will let the foundation create and open the museum.

Everett said the church was unveiling a banner Sunday to announce the beginning of construction.

“We’re moving forward,” he said.