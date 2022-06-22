ajc logo
Chris West wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Georgia's 2nd Congressional District.

Georgia News
53 minutes ago
Chris West wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Georgia's 2nd Congressional District.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chris West wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Georgia's 2nd Congressional District.

