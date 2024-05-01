Chris Sale tosses 5 strong innings, Braves avoid sweep with 5-2 win over Mariners

Sale won his third straight decision and has a 2.36 ERA over his last three starts.

Atlanta scored four times in the fourth inning, all with two outs. Right fielder Mitch Haniger gave the Braves that opportunity when he dropped Orlando Arcia’s popup down the right field line. It was Seattle’s second error of the day and the most costly.

Hancock retired Chadwick Tromp for the second out, but Ronald Acuña Jr. and Ozzie Albies reached on back-to-back singles to plate one run, and Haniger couldn’t come up with Riley’s deep drive as he crashed into the right field wall. That gave the Braves a 4-0 lead.

Matt Olson capped the inning with a sharp single off reliever Trent Thornton that scored Riley.

Seattle brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth, when Raisel Iglesias walked Luke Raley and gave up a single to Julio Rodríguez. But Iglesias got popups from Haniger and Polanco and a groundout from Cal Raleigh to finish off his eighth save.

Hancock (3-3) lasted just 3 2/3 innings and was struggling even before the problems in the fourth. He walked four, including a bases-loaded walk to Marcell Ozuna with two outs in the third after Hancock was ahead 0-2 in the count.

Braves: Atlanta will open a three-game series on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers. RHP Charlie Morton (2-0, 3.60 ERA) will start the opener.

Mariners: After an off day, Seattle opens a three-game series in Houston on Friday with RHP George Kirby (3-2, 4.18) starting.

