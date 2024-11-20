Breaking: Braves’ Chris Sale wins Cy Young Award for first time
Chris Sale of the Atlanta Braves has been named the National League Cy Young Award winner

47 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Sale of the Atlanta Braves has been named the National League Cy Young Award winner.

