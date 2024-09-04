Georgia News

Chris Sale notches 16th win, reaches 200 Ks for 1st time since 2019 as Braves beat Rockies 3-0

Chris Sale reached 200 strikeouts for the first time since 2019 and earned the 16th win of his comeback season, pitching seven strong innings to lead the Atlanta Braves past the Colorado Rockies 3-0
Atlanta Braves' Gio Urshela, left, is congratulated by Jorge Soler, right, as he scores in the third inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

Atlanta Braves' Gio Urshela, left, is congratulated by Jorge Soler, right, as he scores in the third inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)
By PAUL NEWBERRY – Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — Chris Sale reached 200 strikeouts for the first time since 2019 and earned the 16th win of his comeback season, pitching seven strong innings to lead the Atlanta Braves past the Colorado Rockies 3-0 on Tuesday night.

After losing three of four at NL East-leading Philadelphia, putting a severe dent in Atlanta's hopes of a seventh straight division title, the Braves maintained a half-game lead over the Mets for the final NL wild card. New York beat the Boston Red Sox 7-2.

Sale (16-3) earned his sixth straight win. He has gone 15 straight starts allowing no more than three earned runs — looking very much like the pitcher who made the All-Star Game and finished near the top of AL Cy Young Award balloting for seven consecutive seasons.

Sale allowed six hits and fanned nine to push his season total to 206, his most since he had 219 with the Red Sox before a series of injuries derailed his career. He became the first left-hander in Braves franchise history to post 200 Ks.

Raisel Iglesias pitched a perfect ninth for his 29th save in 31 chances, extending his scoreless streak to 22 1/3 innings.

Whit Merrifield singled off Kyle Freeland (4-7) with one out in the third and came all the way around to score on Gio Urshela's double down the left-field line.

Michael Harris II followed with a dribbler toward first base. Michael Toglia fielded the ball and backhanded a flip to Freeland covering, but the toss was behind him and rolled toward the Atlanta dugout for an error that allowed Urshela to scoot home.

Sale got out of a major jam in the sixth after Ezequiel Tovar led off with a triple against the fence in right.

Brendan Rodgers and Brenton Doyle struck our swinging before Toglia launched one to the 400-foot sign in center, where Harris made a twisting catch against the wall.

Merrifield departed after a scary moment in the seventh. A 94-mph fastball from Jeff Criswell struck the Atlanta hitter in the head, fortunately catching part of the helmet just behind his left ear.

Merrifield wobbled on one knee, yelling angrily toward Criswell while he was down, before finally walking slowly to the dugout. He was replaced by Luke Williams, who wound up scoring on Harris' sacrifice fly.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves 2B Ozzie Albies (broken left wrist) took part in fielding drills for the first time, but he still hasn't been cleared to hit. "For now I'm just in the gym, keeping the body healthy, running the bases and keeping the body strong for the possible comeback," he said. Albies has been out since July 21, when he was hurt trying to catch a throw against the Cardinals. He expects to miss at least eight weeks, though he remains hopeful of returning before the end of the regular season. ... RHP Huascar Ynoa began yet another rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett. He hasn't pitched in the big leagues since 2022.

UP NEXT

RHP Charlie Morton (7-7, 4.26 ERA) goes for the Braves in the second game of the series Wednesday. He'll be opposed by Colorado RHP Bradley Blalock (1-1, 5.23 ERA), who is set to make his fifth career start.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II catches a pop fly in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

Atlanta Braves third base coach Matt Tuiasosopo watches the play from the third base line in the third inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

Colorado Rockies first baseman Michael Toglia catches a throw before Atlanta Braves' Jorge Soler can reach first base in the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

Colorado Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland (21) throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

Colorado Rockies first baseman Michael Toglia, right, tags Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II, left, as he attempts to steal second base in the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

One of the biggest months in Atlanta tech is happening soon