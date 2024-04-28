Georgia News

Chris Brady has 5 saves to help Fire play Atlanta to 0-0 tie

Chris Brady had five saves to help Chicago play Atlanta United to a 0-0 tied, despite the fact that the Fire didn’t record a shot on goal
4 minutes ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Chris Brady had five saves to help Chicago play Atlanta United to a 0-0 tied Saturday night, despite the fact that the Fire didn't record a shot on goal.

Brady made back-to-back stops in the 79th minute and two more down the stretch for Chicago.

The Fire (2-4-4) are scoreless in three consecutive games — including a 4-0 loss to Real Salt Lake last time out — following a 2-1 win over the Houston Dynamo on April 6.

Atlanta (3-3-3) is winless in four consecutive games since Jamal Thiaré scored two goals in a 3-0 win over the Fire on March 31.

Atlanta had 60.5% possession and outshot the Fire 16-8, including 5-0 on target.

