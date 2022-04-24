ajc logo
Chisholm leads Marlins against the Braves after 4-hit game

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
2 hours ago
The Miami Marlins take on the Atlanta Braves after Jazz Chisholm had four hits against the Braves on Saturday

Miami Marlins (6-8, third in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (7-9, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (0-1, 4.82 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Braves: Bryce Elder (1-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -133, Marlins +113; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins play the Atlanta Braves after Jazz Chisholm had four hits on Saturday in a 9-7 win over the Braves.

Atlanta has a 4-5 record in home games and a 7-9 record overall. The Braves have a 4-1 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Miami has a 6-8 record overall and a 4-3 record in home games. The Marlins rank 10th in the NL with 12 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.

Sunday's game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson has eight doubles, two home runs and four RBI for the Braves. Ozzie Albies is 10-for-41 with a double, five home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Chisholm leads the Marlins with four home runs while slugging .800. Jesus Sanchez is 13-for-37 with two doubles, two triples, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .219 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Marlins: 5-5, .248 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Braves: Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Miguel Rojas: day-to-day (illness), Paul Campbell: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Devers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Floro: 10-Day IL (rotator cuff)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

