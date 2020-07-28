Chirinos expected to start as Rays host the Braves

Atlanta Braves (2-2, second in the NL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (3-1, first in the NL East)
St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Rays: Yonny Chirinos (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)
LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves visit the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.
The Rays went 48-33 in home games in 2019. Tampa Bay averaged 8.8 hits with 3.3 extra base hits per game last season.
The Braves finished 47-34 in road games in 2019. Atlanta hit .258 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 277 total doubles last year.
INJURIES: Rays: Colin Poche: (elbow).
Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.