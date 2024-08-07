China goes 1-2 in semifinals of men's 3-meter springboard diving at Paris Olympics

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — China moved a step closer to its sixth straight gold medal in diving, claiming the top two spots in the semifinals of the men's 3-meter springboard semifinals Wednesday.

Wang Zongyuan led with 537.85 points over six dives, followed by defending Olympic champion Xie Siyi with 505.85. Britain's Jack Laugher was third at 467.05.

Carson Tyler of the United States was seventh, also advancing to the 12-man final on Thursday. His teammate, Andrew Capobianco, was eliminated.