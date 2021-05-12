Children get shots at Georgia clinic after vaccine approved

“A little apprehensive, but you know what? This is a step towards getting life back to normal so, we’re all in,” Rogers said with a slight fist pump.

There was a waiting area inside and outside for an overflow of vaccination recipients. A plastic tray of snacks, cookies, crackers and bottled water was available near the exit.

Dr. Jane Wilkov, who oversaw the day’s affairs, said they were in a position to administer as many as 1,300 shots Wednesday.

“We’ll probably do 1,200 to 1,300 today. Maybe a little bit more,” Wilkov said. “It’s raining. Some people were so anxious that they went and got the vaccine yesterday and didn’t wait for their appointments today. But we’re here. We’re ready."

Middle school student Elise Robinson, left, waits with her mother, Anya Robinson, for her first coronavirus vaccination on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Decatur, Ga. Hundreds of children, ages 12 to 15, received the Pfizer vaccine at the DeKalb Pediatric Center, just days after it was approved for use within their age group.

Middle school student Meredith Rogers, center, waits to receive her first coronavirus vaccination on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Decatur, Ga. Hundreds of children, ages 12 to 15, received the Pfizer vaccine at the DeKalb Pediatric Center, just days after it was approved for use within their age group.

Middle school student Meredith Rogers, left, waits outside the DeKalb Pediatric Center after receiving her first coronavirus vaccination on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Decatur, Ga. Hundreds of children, ages 12 to 15, received the Pfizer vaccine at the center, just days after it was approved for use within their age group.

Doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine are seen being prepared on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Decatur, Ga. Hundreds of children, ages 12 to 15, received the Pfizer vaccine at the DeKalb Pediatric Center, just days after it was approved for use within their age group.