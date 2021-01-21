Child attacked by dog in SC dies

BRUNSON, S.C. (AP) — A 6-year-old boy has died in South Carolina's Hampton County after being attacked by a dog.
Deputies responded to a home in Brunson on Wednesday for a report of a dog attack. When deputies arrived, they found the child dead, WSAV-TV reported.
Hampton County Animal Control was also called to the scene to take the dog, identified as “a Pitbull breed.” The dog was found a short time later and has since been euthanized.
The sheriff’s office says the case has been turned over to the State Law Enforcement Division.
The boy’s name has not been released.