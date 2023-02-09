X
Chick-fil-A tests its first plant-based sandwich

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By DEE-ANN DURBIN, Associated Press
Chick-fil-A is jumping on the plant-based bandwagon

Chick-fil-A is jumping on the plant-based bandwagon.

The Atlanta chain said Thursday that it’s testing its first plant-based entrée __ a breaded cauliflower sandwich __ at restaurants in Denver; Charleston, South Carolina; and the Greensboro, North Carolina, area. The test begins Feb. 13.

Chick-fil-A said its culinary team spent four years developing the sandwich after guests told the chain they wanted to add more vegetables to their diets. Chick-fil-A tested mushrooms, chickpeas and chopped vegetables formed into patties but kept returning to cauliflower for its mild flavor.

Like Chick-fil-A’s signature chicken sandwich, the cauliflower steak is marinated, breaded, pressure-cooked and then served on a bun with two pickle slices.

Chick-fil-A is a relative latecomer to the plant-based fast food scene. Burger King started selling its Impossible Whopper __ featuring a plant-based burger made by Impossible Foods __ in 2019. Starbucks launched an Impossible sausage sandwich in 2020. McDonald’s debuted its McPlant burger __ developed with Beyond Meat __ in the United Kingdom in 2021. And KFC began selling Beyond Meat nuggets last year.

