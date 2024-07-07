"Chicho" nets 17th goal of season, Luna adds a goal and 3 assists as RSL beats Atlanta 5-2

Daniel Ríos answered moments later, heading home a cross by Brooks Lennon from the right side to the back post in the 80th before Luna capped the scoring in the 84th minute, when he scored from the center of the area.

Atlanta (6-10-6), which had a four-game unbeaten streak snapped by a 2-1 to the New England Revolution last time out, has lost back-to-back games.

Salt Lake (12-3-7) has just one loss in its last 18 games, dating to a 2-1 home loss to the Colorado Rapids on March 9.

Ojeda, racing down the middle of the field, pushed a pass wide to Luna, who played a one-touch cross to the center of the area where a charging Matt Crooks put away a half-volley to give Real Salt Lake a 1-0 lead just 43 seconds into the game — the fifth-fastest goal in franchise history.

Saba Lobjanidze scored in the 31st minute to make it 1-1. Lobjanidze, working from left to right, tapped a pass to Ríos, who back-heeled it back to Lobjanidze for the one-touch finish from the center of the area in the 31st minute.

