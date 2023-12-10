Chicago White Sox acquire catcher Max Stassi in trade with Atlanta Braves

CHICAGO (AP) — Max Stassi was traded from Atlanta to the Chicago White Sox on Saturday, one day after the veteran catcher was acquired by the Braves in a deal with the Los Angeles Angels.

The White Sox received Stassi and cash considerations from Atlanta in exchange for a player to be named or cash.

Stassi, 32, did not play this season. He strained his left hip in spring training, and the team said on Sept. 9 that while he was capable of resuming baseball activities, he would miss the rest of the season because of a serious family medical issue.