Chicago to host WNBA All-Star Game for first time

The game will coincide with two major youth girls' basketball tournaments being played in Chicago the weekend of July 10. The league will host a two-day “WNBA Live” event that weekend.

“We are thrilled to turn AT&T WNBA All-Star 2022 into a weekend-long event that will give WNBA fans incredible opportunities to engage with our brand and partners who have stepped up to support the WNBA,” Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said. “We look forward to unveiling exciting details regarding WNBA Live in the weeks to come.”