Chicago takes 5-game losing streak into matchup with Atlanta

The Cubs have gone 2-7 away from home. The Chicago offense has compiled a .203 batting average as a team this season, last in the MLB. Kris Bryant leads the team with an average of .300.

The Braves won the last meeting 10-0. Huascar Ynoa earned his second victory and Freddie Freeman went 4-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Atlanta. Kyle Hendricks took his third loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 15 extra base hits and is batting .350.

Bryant leads the Cubs with 24 hits and is batting .300.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .245 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Cubs: 4-6, .229 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Braves: Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Sean Newcomb: (undisclosed), Chris Martin: (fingers), Max Fried: (hamstring), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring).

Cubs: Rowan Wick: (oblique), Shelby Miller: (back), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Joc Pederson: (wrist), Javier Baez: (hamstring), Austin Romine: (left wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.