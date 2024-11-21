Chicago plays Atlanta on home skid

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts Atlanta looking to break its four-game home losing streak.

The Bulls are 5-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago ranks ninth in the league with 15.8 fast break points per game led by Zach LaVine averaging 5.2.

The Hawks are 5-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is third in the Eastern Conference with 12.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Clint Capela averaging 3.3.

The Bulls are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Hawks allow to opponents. The Hawks average 12.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than the Bulls give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Vucevic is averaging 20.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Bulls.

Trae Young is averaging 21.9 points and 11.6 assists for the Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 3-7, averaging 116.7 points, 41.9 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.5 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 113.6 points, 46.3 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 10.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.2 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Patrick Williams: day to day (foot), Lonzo Ball: out (wrist).

Hawks: Cody Zeller: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.