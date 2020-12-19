X

Chicago hosts Atlanta for season opener

Georgia News | 29 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
The Chicago Bulls start the season at home against the Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Bulls begin the season at home against the Atlanta Hawks.

Chicago went 22-43 overall and 14-20 at home a season ago. The Bulls averaged 21.2 points off of turnovers, 13.3 second chance points and 38.3 bench points last season.

Atlanta finished 20-47 overall and 11-32 in Eastern Conference action during the 2019-20 season. The Hawks averaged 24.0 assists per game on 40.6 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Bulls: Garrett Temple: out (covid-19).

Hawks: Kris Dunn: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.