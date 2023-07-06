Chicago hosts Atlanta following Williams' 28-point game

Chicago hosts the Atlanta Dream after Courtney Williams scored 28 points in the Chicago Sky's 89-87 win over the Indiana Fever

Atlanta Dream (7-8, 5-5 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (8-9, 3-7 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago plays the Atlanta Dream after Courtney Williams scored 28 points in the Chicago Sky's 89-87 victory over the Indiana Fever.

The Sky are 3-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is eighth in the WNBA with 33.9 rebounds led by Alanna Smith averaging 6.7.

The Dream's record in Eastern Conference play is 5-5. Atlanta is 4-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last meeting on May 30 the Dream won 83-65 led by 20 points from Rhyne Howard, while Dana Evans scored 11 points for the Sky.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is averaging 10.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Sky. Kahleah Copper is averaging 16.4 points over the past 10 games for Chicago.

Howard is averaging 18.2 points and 3.3 assists for the Dream.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 4-6, averaging 79.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.6 points per game.

Dream: 5-5, averaging 88.3 points, 35.5 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 93.3 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Ruthy Hebard: out (personal), Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot).

Dream: Aari McDonald: out (torn labrum).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

