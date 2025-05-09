Georgia News
Georgia News

Chicago Fire host Atlanta United in Eastern Conference action

The Chicago Fire and Atlanta United square off in a conference matchup
By The Associated Press
45 minutes ago

Atlanta United FC (2-5-4, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Fire (3-4-4, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chicago +106, Atlanta United FC +212, Draw +275; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Fire host Atlanta United in Eastern Conference action.

The Fire are 1-3-4 against conference opponents. The Fire rank seventh in the MLS with 55 shots on goal, averaging 5.0 per game.

United is 2-5-2 in conference games. United ranks ninth in the league drawing 56 corner kicks, averaging 5.1 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hugo Cuypers has scored seven goals with one assist for the Fire. Philip Zinckernagel has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Emmanuel Latte Lath has scored five goals and added one assist for United. Brooks Lennon has two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fire: 3-3-4, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 4.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

United: 1-5-4, averaging 0.9 goals, 3.3 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Fire: David Poreba (injured), Leonardo Barroso (injured), Chase Gasper (injured), Carlos Teran (injured), Chris Mueller (injured), Kellyn Acosta (injured).

United: Tristan Muyumba (injured), Stian Gregersen (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

More Stories

Keep Reading

In this aerial image, the eastern end of the Savannah Riverwalk is visible, with Savannah City Hall in the background. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

River Street renaissance: Savannah to spend $60M to upgrade waterfront

Savannah's waterfront is primed for a $60 million makeover to revitalize an area that's been a major Georgia tourism draw for the last 50 years.

Democrat Josh McLaurin announces run for Georgia lieutenant governor in 2026

Georgia man arrested as ‘unauthorized alien’ calls police encounter traumatic

A Georgia native was caught up in Florida’s immigration crackdown. His family is still feeling the consequences.

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Georgia Fantasy 5

2h ago

Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Georgia Cash 3 Night

2h ago

Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Georgia Cash 4 Night

2h ago

Featured

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., speaks at the Johnny Mercer Theatre Civic Center, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Credit: AP

‘MAGA warrior’ Buddy Carter jumps into Georgia Senate race against Ossoff

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter launches Georgia Senate bid to unseat Jon Ossoff

$110M Ponzi scheme investors lose appeals against Oppenheimer

Retirees who invested their life savings in a Marietta man’s $110 million Ponzi scheme have lost their lawsuits against his former employer, Oppenheimer.

Dalton college student joins father in ICE detention after traffic stop

The back-to-back arrests of the Dalton father and daughter illustrate the risks of getting behind the wheel for immigrants living in the country without legal status.