BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Fire host Atlanta United in Eastern Conference action.

The Fire are 1-3-4 against conference opponents. The Fire rank seventh in the MLS with 55 shots on goal, averaging 5.0 per game.

United is 2-5-2 in conference games. United ranks ninth in the league drawing 56 corner kicks, averaging 5.1 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hugo Cuypers has scored seven goals with one assist for the Fire. Philip Zinckernagel has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Emmanuel Latte Lath has scored five goals and added one assist for United. Brooks Lennon has two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fire: 3-3-4, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 4.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

United: 1-5-4, averaging 0.9 goals, 3.3 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Fire: David Poreba (injured), Leonardo Barroso (injured), Chase Gasper (injured), Carlos Teran (injured), Chris Mueller (injured), Kellyn Acosta (injured).

United: Tristan Muyumba (injured), Stian Gregersen (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.