Chicago Fire host Atlanta United FC in conference matchup

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
58 minutes ago
Atlanta United FC visits the Chicago Fire in Eastern Conference play

Atlanta United FC (2-2-6) vs. Chicago Fire (1-7-2)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chicago +112, Atlanta United FC +229, Draw +250; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United FC visits the Chicago Fire in Eastern Conference action.

The Fire put together a 5-10-8 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 5-4-3 in home games. Chicago scored 33 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 39.

Atlanta United FC finished 6-13-4 overall a season ago while going 2-6-2 on the road. Atlanta United FC averaged one goals on 3.3 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season. Atlanta United FC won the last meeting 3-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Chicago: Kenneth Kronholm (injured), Wyatt Omsberg (injured), Carlos Teran (injured), Gaston Gimenez, Stanislav Ivanov (injured).

Atlanta United FC: Ronald Hernandez, Josef Martinez, Matheus Rossetto (injured), Emerson Hyndman (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

