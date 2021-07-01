Chicago Fire host Atlanta United FC in conference matchup

Atlanta United FC finished 6-13-4 overall a season ago while going 2-6-2 on the road. Atlanta United FC averaged one goals on 3.3 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season. Atlanta United FC won the last meeting 3-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Chicago: Kenneth Kronholm (injured), Wyatt Omsberg (injured), Carlos Teran (injured), Gaston Gimenez, Stanislav Ivanov (injured).

Atlanta United FC: Ronald Hernandez, Josef Martinez, Matheus Rossetto (injured), Emerson Hyndman (injured).

