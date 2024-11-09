Georgia News

Chicago faces Atlanta on 4-game slide

Chicago heads into the matchup against Atlanta as losers of four straight games
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Chicago Bulls (3-6, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (4-6, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -2.5; over/under is 238.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago comes into the matchup against Atlanta after losing four in a row.

Atlanta went 36-46 overall and 22-30 in Eastern Conference action a season ago. The Hawks allowed opponents to score 120.5 points per game and shoot 49.5% from the field last season.

Chicago finished 39-43 overall and 22-29 in Eastern Conference action during the 2023-24 season. The Bulls averaged 112.3 points per game while shooting 47.0% from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (knee), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (hamstring), Cody Zeller: out (personal), Kobe Bufkin: out (shoulder), Seth Lundy: out (ankle), Vit Krejci: out (adductor).

Bulls: Zach LaVine: day to day (hip), Torrey Craig: day to day (illness), Lonzo Ball: out (wrist), Jalen Smith: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

