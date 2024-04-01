Georgia News

Chicago and Atlanta meet for conference showdown

Chicago hosts Atlanta in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams
By The Associated Press
19 minutes ago

Atlanta Hawks (34-40, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (36-39, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Chicago and Atlanta square off on Monday.

The Bulls are 19-25 in conference games. Chicago allows 113.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.5 points per game.

The Hawks are 20-27 in Eastern Conference play. Atlanta is fourth in the Eastern Conference scoring 119.2 points per game and is shooting 46.6%.

The Bulls are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 49.5% the Hawks allow to opponents. The Hawks score 5.6 more points per game (119.2) than the Bulls give up to opponents (113.6).

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bulls won 136-126 in the last meeting on Feb. 13. Ayo Dosunmu led the Bulls with 29 points, and Bogdan Bogdanovic led the Hawks with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeMar DeRozan is scoring 23.5 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Bulls. Dosunmu is averaging 19.1 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 55.2% over the last 10 games.

Dejounte Murray is averaging 22.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hawks. De'Andre Hunter is averaging 17 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 115.7 points, 43.4 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 116.2 points, 42.2 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Zach LaVine: out for season (ankle), Patrick Williams: out for season (foot), Julian Phillips: out (foot), Lonzo Ball: out for season (knee).

Hawks: Trae Young: out (finger), Mouhamed Gueye: out (ucl), Kobe Bufkin: day to day (toe), Jalen Johnson: day to day (ankle), Saddiq Bey: out for season (knee), AJ Griffin: out (ankle), Onyeka Okongwu: out (toe).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

