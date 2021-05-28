Cherokee Nation approves $2,000 payments to its citizens

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. signed legislation Thursday authorizing the direct payments to each of the tribe's 392,832 citizens. The tribe's governing council voted 16-1 to authorize the payments.

“In this resolution, we will appropriate funds out of the $1.8 billion (provided the tribe) to cover the individual assistance payments to citizens and adopt a broad spending framework with categories as a place to start which can be modified as we move forward," Hoskin said in a statement.