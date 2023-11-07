Chattanooga wins 89-44 over Covenant

Led by Jan Zidek's 25 points, the Chattanooga Mocs defeated the Covenant Scots 89-44 in a season opener
Georgia News
By The Associated Press
2 hours ago

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Jan Zidek's 25 points helped Chattanooga defeat Covenant 89-44 on Monday night in a season opener.

Zidek added six rebounds for the Mocs. Tyler Millin scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line, and added eight rebounds. Sam Alexis finished 4 of 4 from the floor to finish with nine points, while adding 13 rebounds and five blocks.

The Scots were led by Jonathan Gernatt, who recorded 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

