Chattanooga plays in SoCon Tournament against the Mercer

Mercer Bears (14-18, 7-12 SoCon) vs. Chattanooga Mocs (23-8, 15-3 SoCon)
Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mocs -9; over/under is 152
BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga and Mercer play in the SoCon Tournament.
The Mocs are 15-3 against SoCon opponents and 8-5 in non-conference play. Chattanooga is sixth in the SoCon with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Trey Bonham averaging 3.7.
The Bears are 7-12 in SoCon play. Mercer is fourth in the SoCon with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Alex Holt averaging 2.8.
Chattanooga averages 79.0 points per game, 3.7 more points than the 75.3 Mercer allows. Mercer averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Chattanooga allows.
TOP PERFORMERS: Honor Huff is scoring 14.9 points per game with 1.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Mocs. Bash Wieland is averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games.
Ahmad Robinson is shooting 42.6% and averaging 17.1 points for the Bears. Tyler Johnson is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 10-0, averaging 83.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.
Bears: 3-7, averaging 70.1 points, 37.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Featured
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
Crossover Day means major votes at the Gold Dome: Live updates
Thursday was Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, one of the busiest days of the year at the Capitol where legislators voted on dozens of bills.
Kandi Burruss’ Blaze restaurant owes $154K in rent, repairs, lawsuit says
The landlord of Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood has sued the Xscape songstress and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her restaurant groups.
Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank
The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.