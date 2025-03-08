Chattanooga plays in SoCon Tournament against the Mercer

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga and Mercer play in the SoCon Tournament.

The Mocs are 15-3 against SoCon opponents and 8-5 in non-conference play. Chattanooga is sixth in the SoCon with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Trey Bonham averaging 3.7.

The Bears are 7-12 in SoCon play. Mercer is fourth in the SoCon with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Alex Holt averaging 2.8.

Chattanooga averages 79.0 points per game, 3.7 more points than the 75.3 Mercer allows. Mercer averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Chattanooga allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Honor Huff is scoring 14.9 points per game with 1.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Mocs. Bash Wieland is averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games.

Ahmad Robinson is shooting 42.6% and averaging 17.1 points for the Bears. Tyler Johnson is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 10-0, averaging 83.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 70.1 points, 37.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.