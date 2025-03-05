Georgia News
Chattanooga Mocs face the Mercer Bears in SoCon Tournament

By The Associated Press
40 minutes ago

Mercer Bears (8-21, 3-11 SoCon) vs. Chattanooga Mocs (14-13, 9-5 SoCon)

Asheville, North Carolina; Thursday, 1:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga faces Mercer in the SoCon Tournament.

The Mocs' record in SoCon games is 9-5, and their record is 5-8 in non-conference play. Chattanooga is third in the SoCon in team defense, allowing 56.0 points while holding opponents to 37.7% shooting.

The Bears are 3-11 against SoCon teams. Mercer is 3-4 in one-possession games.

Chattanooga's average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Mercer allows. Mercer averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Chattanooga gives up.

The teams did not play each other during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caia Elisaldez is averaging 14.2 points and 4.7 assists for the Mocs. Gianna Corbitt is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Kayla Smith is shooting 26.2% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 5.1 points. Ariana Bennett is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 6-4, averaging 60.3 points, 29.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.5 points per game.

Bears: 2-8, averaging 53.2 points, 26.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Michigan forward Danny Wolf, left, tries to get past Rutgers center Emmanuel Ogbole during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

