Chattanooga hires Deandre Schrimer as its women's basketball coach
Chattanooga has hired Deandra Schirmer as women’s basketball coach
36 minutes ago

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Chattanooga has hired Deandra Schirmer as women's basketball coach.

Schirmer, whose hiring was announced Thursday, led Valdosta State to four straight Division II NCAA Tournament berths and two Gulf South Conference championships in five seasons. She replaces Shawn Poppie, who led the Mocs (28-5) to consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances and was hired earlier this week to take over at Clemson.

Valdosta State went 30-3 last season and had a school-record 27-game win streak to earn Schirmer GSC coach of the year honors. She led them to the Elite Eight in 2022 with conference titles in 2021 and this past season.

“It was a quick yet thorough process," said Mark Wharton, Chattanooga's vice chancellor for athletics. "I was once again humbled and thrilled that such a high level of applicants were interested in leading one of our programs. Once we got through the zoom sessions and face-to-face interviews, it was apparent to our team that Deandra is the right person to lead us forward among an incredibly competitive and gifted field.

“Deandra fits the values of who we are as a department and University."

Schirmer led Valdosta State to a 114-31 record and an 86-19 mark in GSC games. The Lady Blazers lost nine league games the past four seasons.

___

More AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll

