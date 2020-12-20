Chatham County commissioners won't get pay increase

The current board backed down from an attempt to increase pay for commissioners by $5,000 a year, removing it from an agenda at a Friday meeting

The Savannah Morning News reports the increase was proposed by Commissioner Pat Farrell earlier this month. Farrell on Friday removed the proposal from the agenda after Commission Chairman Al Scott noted that state law calls for a pay increase to get three readings by the commission. Friday's meeting, the last for the outgoing commission, would have been only the second reading.