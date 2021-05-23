Chase Elliott wins rain-shortened NASCAR Cup debut in Austin

The rain started on the opening lap and several drivers complained about treacherous conditions that limited visibility, and caused a pair of violent crashes. The race was stopped twice before it was called. Veteran Kevin Harvick called it the most dangerous racing he’s ever done.

The trickiest section was the long, high-speed straight as the cars risked hydroplaning or not being able to see even a few feet ahead in the spray kicked up by the cars around them.

The worst crash came when Cole Custer, seeking a visible racing line, smashed into the back of Martin Truex Jr. — who had just hit Michael McDowell — and Custer’s front end briefly burst into a fireball on lap 25. Both drivers were checked at the medical center an released.

UP NEXT

NASCAR heads to North Carolina for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway next Sunday before a return to road racing at Sonoma Raceway

