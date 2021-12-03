Chase Elliott extends run as NASCAR's most popular

His fourth victory was again backed by a legion of Elliott fans in their Georgia hometown, and it staved off a challenge by teammate Larson. Elliott has remained extremely popular — his fans vilify any rival who dares to tangle with Elliott — but Larson has built a strong legion of supporters in his first year driving for Hendrick.

Larson won 11 times in the Cup Series, broke Jeff Gordon's 20-year record for most laps led in a season, and won Rick Hendrick's record-extending 14th championship. Larson dethroned Elliott to claim his first Cup.

Larson couldn't knock Elliott from most popular, though, as Elliott's ardent supporters turned out even in a new voting format. The NMPA only opened voting on Nov. 9 — after Larson had already won the championship — and the brief voting period ended Dec. 1. Fans could vote once daily online or via mobile app, but votes shared on Facebook and/or Twitter counted twice.

The most popular driver award was first presented in 1949, to Curtis Turner, at the end of NASCAR’s inaugural season. The award has been administered by the NMPA and presented annually by the organization since 1983, and it is the only major NASCAR award determined solely by a fan vote.

Caption Chase Elliott does a burnout during the Burnouts on Broadway competition as part of NASCAR Champion's Week, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Caption Chase Elliott does a burnout during the Burnouts on Broadway competition as part of NASCAR Champion's Week, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

