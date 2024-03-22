Charlotte faces Atlanta, seeks to break 3-game skid

Charlotte Hornets (17-52, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (30-38, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte aims to stop its three-game skid with a victory over Atlanta.

The Hawks have gone 7-6 against division opponents. Atlanta is 16-26 against opponents with a winning record.

The Hornets are 4-9 against the rest of the division. Charlotte is ninth in the Eastern Conference allowing just 116.7 points while holding opponents to 49.2% shooting.

The Hawks average 119.0 points per game, 2.3 more points than the 116.7 the Hornets give up. The Hornets' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than the Hawks have given up to their opponents (49.4%).

The two teams match up for the third time this season. The Hornets defeated the Hawks 122-99 in their last matchup on Feb. 15. Brandon Miller led the Hornets with 26 points, and De'Andre Hunter led the Hawks with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 16.5 points for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 25.8 points over the last 10 games.

Nick Richards is shooting 68.4% and averaging 9.7 points for the Hornets. Miller is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 106.8 points, 42.8 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 101.2 points, 39.4 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Trae Young: out (finger), Mouhamed Gueye: out (ucl), Kobe Bufkin: out (toe), Jalen Johnson: out (ankle), Saddiq Bey: out for season (knee), AJ Griffin: out (leg/ankle).

Hornets: LaMelo Ball: out (ankle), Seth Curry: out (ankle), Mark Williams: out (back), Cody Martin: out (ankle), Bryce McGowens: day to day (knee).

