Charleston uses Jesper's 38 to beat D-II Columbus St. in OT

Zep Jasper scored a career-high 38 points and College of Charleston needed overtime to beat feisty Division II-representative Columbus State 86-83 in overtime

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Zep Jasper scored a career-high 38 points and College of Charleston needed overtime to beat feisty Division II-representative Columbus State 86-83 in overtime on Saturday.

Jesper's jump shot with 2:38 left in the extra session gave Charleston an 82-81 lead and they led the rest of the way. Jesper made 13-of-18 shots, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range missed just one of nine free-throw attempts. Payton Willis had 16 points for Charleston (9-9).

Hunter Preston had 19 points and seven rebounds for Columbus State. Kalen Clifton added 14 points and Christian Chambers 12.

