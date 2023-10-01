Charleston Southern tops Kennesaw State on late field goal, 13-10

BreakingNews
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Sam Babbush kicked a 48-yard field goal with two seconds left to lift Charleston Southern to a 13-10 win over Kennesaw State on a nonconference game on Saturday.

TJ Ruff bolted up the middle from 2 yards out for a first-quarter touchdown to give the Buccaneers a 7-0 lead at the half and Babbush added a 34-yard field goal in the third quarter, but the Owls battled back and tied the game at 10-10 with a minute left in the third on a 3-yard run by Jonathan Murphy. Charleston Southern drove 64 yards in 12 plays for the game-winning field goal.

Zolten Osbourne was 15-of-31 passing for 187 yards for Charleston Southern (2-3), which managed 265 yards of offense.

Murphy was 8-of-14 passing for 85 yards and led Kennesaw State with 76 yards on 26 carries as the Owls had 281 of offense.

