Charleston Southern takes on Georgia Tech, seeks to stop 4-game skid

By The Associated Press
6 minutes ago

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-6) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-3)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern comes into the matchup with Georgia Tech as losers of four games in a row.

The Yellow Jackets are 2-3 on their home court. Georgia Tech is 0-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Buccaneers are 0-3 on the road. Charleston Southern is 0-5 against opponents with a winning record.

Georgia Tech scores 77.2 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than the 77.3 Charleston Southern gives up. Charleston Southern has shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points fewer than the 44.2% shooting opponents of Georgia Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javian McCollum averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Yellow Jackets, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc.

Taje' Kelly is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Buccaneers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

