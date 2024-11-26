Charleston Southern takes on Georgia Tech, seeks to stop 4-game skid

The Yellow Jackets are 2-3 on their home court. Georgia Tech is 0-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Buccaneers are 0-3 on the road. Charleston Southern is 0-5 against opponents with a winning record.

Georgia Tech scores 77.2 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than the 77.3 Charleston Southern gives up. Charleston Southern has shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points fewer than the 44.2% shooting opponents of Georgia Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javian McCollum averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Yellow Jackets, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc.

Taje' Kelly is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Buccaneers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.