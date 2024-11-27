Charleston Southern takes on Georgia Tech on 4-game skid

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern aims to stop its four-game slide with a win against Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets are 2-3 on their home court. Georgia Tech is 0-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.2 turnovers per game.

The Buccaneers are 0-3 in road games. Charleston Southern ranks eighth in the Big South shooting 26.4% from 3-point range.

Georgia Tech's average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Charleston Southern allows. Charleston Southern averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Georgia Tech allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javian McCollum averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Yellow Jackets, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc.

RJ Johnson averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.