Charleston Southern takes on Georgia Tech on 4-game skid

Charleston Southern looks to stop its four-game losing streak with a victory against Georgia Tech. Wednesday's matchup is the first of the season for the teams
By The Associated Press
41 minutes ago

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-6) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-3)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yellow Jackets -18.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern aims to stop its four-game slide with a win against Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets are 2-3 on their home court. Georgia Tech is 0-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.2 turnovers per game.

The Buccaneers are 0-3 in road games. Charleston Southern ranks eighth in the Big South shooting 26.4% from 3-point range.

Georgia Tech's average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Charleston Southern allows. Charleston Southern averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Georgia Tech allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javian McCollum averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Yellow Jackets, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc.

RJ Johnson averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

