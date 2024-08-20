Georgia News

Charles leads Atlanta against Phoenix after 22-point game

Atlanta plays the Phoenix Mercury after Tina Charles scored 22 points in the Atlanta Dream's 82-70 victory against the Connecticut Sun
By The Associated Press
37 minutes ago

Phoenix Mercury (15-13, 9-6 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (9-17, 4-10 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mercury -1.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta Dream takes on the Phoenix Mercury after Tina Charles scored 22 points in the Atlanta Dream's 82-70 victory against the Connecticut Sun.

The Dream have gone 5-8 at home. Atlanta is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 32.5 points per game in the paint led by Charles averaging 7.5.

The Mercury are 6-9 in road games. Phoenix has a 5-9 record against opponents above .500.

Atlanta is shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 43.3% Phoenix allows to opponents. Phoenix averages 84.1 points per game, 3.4 more than the 80.7 Atlanta allows.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Mercury won 88-85 in the last meeting on May 19. Kahleah Copper led the Mercury with 38 points, and Allisha Gray led the Dream with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charles is averaging 14 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Dream.

Copper is averaging 23.1 points for the Mercury.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 2-8, averaging 75.4 points, 36.1 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points per game.

Mercury: 6-4, averaging 87.1 points, 30.2 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.0 points.

INJURIES: Dream: Aerial Powers: out (calf ).

Mercury: Charisma Osborne: out (leg), Rebecca Allen: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

