Charles hits milestone in Storm's 82-72 victory over Dream

Charles, who signed with Seattle (18-10) on June 28, sank 9 of 13 shots — including 4 of 7 from 3-point range. She added 15 rebounds for her second straight double-double. Charles, with 7,013 points, trails only Diana Taurasi (9,651, active), Tina Thompson (7,488) and Tamika Catchings (7,380) on the all-time list.

Charles had 20 points and 10 rebounds in the first half to help Seattle pull away from a 19-19 first-quarter tie for a 41-34 lead at intermission. Charles sank 7 of 8 shots, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, in the half.