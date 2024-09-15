Charles, Hillmon play key roles as Atlanta Dream edge Washington to stay alive in WNBA playoff chase

The matchup was the first of three straight home games for the Mystics in the final week of the regular season but they face two playoff teams — New York on Tuesday and Indiana on Thursday — as they try to wrap up a playoff berth.

Atlanta will host Chicago on Tuesday and finish at New York on Thursday.

Chicago has a half-game lead on Atlanta and Washington and hosted Phoenix later Sunday.

All five Atlanta starters scored in double figures. In addition to Charles' game-high 20 points, Howard and Jordin Canada scored 14 each, Allisha Gray had 12 and Hillmon 10.

Washington got just 35 points from its starting five, led by Ariel Atkins with 16 points. Off the bench, Shatori Walker-Kimbrough scored 13 and Sika Kone had 11.

A deep 3-pointer by Gray gave the Dream a 50-38 lead in the third quarter but they went the final 4 1/2 minutes of the period without a field goal. Washington tied it at 52 in the final minute, climbing into a tie for the first time since 6-6 in the first quarter. Atlanta led 54-53 heading to the fourth.

Engstler's 3-pointer gave 23-foot three point gave Washington a 70-68 lead with 1:30 left in the fourth, then Hillmon's 20-footer tied it 70 with 30 seconds left.

Washington had won 7 of 10 coming in to climb into the eighth playoff spot, tied with Chicago (13-24) which played Phoenix later in the day.

Atlanta had lost 8 of 10 but climbed into a tie with Washington, both teams with records of 13-25.

