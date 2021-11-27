Charges upgraded to murder for mother of missing child

Police Chief J.D. McClure said he couldn't speculate on why they reported the child as missing.

“But our investigation revealed Amari was not, in fact, missing. Very early in the investigation, we began to suspect foul play,” he said.

Police said Hall eventually helped investigators locate the body. The medical examiner is working to determine the official cause of death.

A motive in the case has not been released.

Two other children living in Hall and Owens' home, a 6-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy, have been placed in state custody.