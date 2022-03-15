Hamburger icon
Charges upgraded after woman trapped under car dies

Georgia News
10 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — The charges against a 69-year-old Georgia woman have been upgraded after the 78-year-old woman she allegedly pushed into the path of a car, trapping her underneath, died.

Atlanta Police said Gloria Franklin, of Powder Springs, initially was charged with aggravated assault. An additional charge of voluntary manslaughter was added to the case and Franklin was arrested on the new charges Monday, news outlets report. She was being held without bond as of Tuesday. It was unknown if she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

The charges stem from a March 1 argument that happened inside the parking deck of Piedmont Hospital. Franklin and Jacqueline Mixon, of Douglasville, Georgia, argued and at some point Franklin pushed Mixon hard to the ground in the lane of traffic. While on the ground Mixon was hit by an oncoming vehicle, police said.

Investigators said first responders found the victim trapped under a car, unconscious and not breathing. Firefighters had to use a jack to lift the car and pull the woman out. Mixon died from her injuries Friday, police said.

Officers said Franklin remained at the scene and cooperated with police. Investigators have not released details of what led to the argument.

The driver who struck Mixon has not been charged.

