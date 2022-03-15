Charges upgraded after woman trapped under car dies

Atlanta Police said Gloria Franklin, of Powder Springs, initially was charged with aggravated assault. An additional charge of voluntary manslaughter was added to the case and Franklin was arrested on the new charges Monday, news outlets report. She was being held without bond as of Tuesday. It was unknown if she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

The charges stem from a March 1 argument that happened inside the parking deck of Piedmont Hospital. Franklin and Jacqueline Mixon, of Douglasville, Georgia, argued and at some point Franklin pushed Mixon hard to the ground in the lane of traffic. While on the ground Mixon was hit by an oncoming vehicle, police said.