Charges: Georgia deputies assaulted police shooting suspect

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Thursday that Richmond County Sheriff's Deputy Quincy Cannon, 31, is charged with battery and violating his oath of office, both felonies. Deputy Andrew Acosta, 25, is charged with simple battery, a misdemeanor, and violating his oath of office. Robert Wilson, 45, is charged with violating his oath of office.

Investigators allege they hit Vernon Cratic in the face and stomach while Cratic was handcuffed and riding in an elevator at the Richmond County Sheriff's Office in Augusta. Investigators say Cratic was also slammed against an exterior wall while handcuffed and being walked into the building.