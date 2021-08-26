Charges dropped in Georgia rape case after DNA testing

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia prosecutors say they will not retry a man once accused of raping a woman after DNA testing cast doubt on the evidence.
The decision involving Ron Jacobsen comes 31 years after he was sent to prison, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported this week.
The new DNA testing strongly indicated that he did not commit the crime, the newspaper reported.
“They did the right thing,” Jacobsen, 61, said Wednesday. “It should have happened earlier. But it’s here. It’s done. I’m relieved.”
Jacobsen was charged with raping a store clerk in 1990. He maintained his innocence, and had witnesses who testified that he was with them in Tennessee at the time of the crime. But he was convicted and sentenced to life in prison.
Jacobsen wrote to the New York-based Innocence Project, which took on his case. In 2017, DNA tests conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab cast doubt on the evidence.
Two years later, a Newton County judge overturned Jacobsen’s conviction.
In a statement, District Attorney Randy McGinley said his review of the case led him to believe he could not convince a jury beyond a reasonable doubt that Jacobsen committed the crime. He cited the new DNA evidence, the passage of time, and the death of a witness among the reasons why.