Charges dropped in 2018 highway death of Georgia officer

Savannah police officer Anthony Christie was sitting in his parked patrol car with its lights flashing on Interstate 16 as he helped diver traffic around a wreck in May 2018. He was killed by a tractor-trailer that smashed into the officer's cruiser.

More than three years later, Chatham County prosecutors asked a judge to drop vehicular homicide charges that had been filed against the semi-truck's driver after the crash. WTOC-TV reports prosecutors said in a legal filing that they didn't think the charges could be proven.