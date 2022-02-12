Charges dropped in 2018 highway death of Georgia officer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped criminal charges against a motorist in the 2018 highway death of a Georgia police officer.
Savannah police officer Anthony Christie was sitting in his parked patrol car with its lights flashing on Interstate 16 as he helped diver traffic around a wreck in May 2018. He was killed by a tractor-trailer that smashed into the officer's cruiser.
More than three years later, Chatham County prosecutors asked a judge to drop vehicular homicide charges that had been filed against the semi-truck's driver after the crash. WTOC-TV reports prosecutors said in a legal filing that they didn't think the charges could be proven.
Court records show a judge dismissed the case last month.
The 37-year-old Savannah officer who was a U.S. Navy veteran who worked the police department for about three years prior to his death.