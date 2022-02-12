Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Charges dropped in 2018 highway death of Georgia officer

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Prosecutors have dropped criminal charges against a motorist in the 2018 highway death of a Georgia police officer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped criminal charges against a motorist in the 2018 highway death of a Georgia police officer.

Savannah police officer Anthony Christie was sitting in his parked patrol car with its lights flashing on Interstate 16 as he helped diver traffic around a wreck in May 2018. He was killed by a tractor-trailer that smashed into the officer's cruiser.

More than three years later, Chatham County prosecutors asked a judge to drop vehicular homicide charges that had been filed against the semi-truck's driver after the crash. WTOC-TV reports prosecutors said in a legal filing that they didn't think the charges could be proven.

Court records show a judge dismissed the case last month.

The 37-year-old Savannah officer who was a U.S. Navy veteran who worked the police department for about three years prior to his death.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Georgia bill would expand Medicaid coverage for new moms
2h ago
Special election set for April for state House District 45
2h ago
Man suspected in Rhode Island murder arrested in Georgia
3h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top