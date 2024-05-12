BreakingNews
Mayor: Three officers shot in southwest Atlanta
Chargers sign outside linebacker Bud Dupree to help bolster their pass rush

The Los Angeles Chargers signed outside linebacker Bud Dupree to bolster an already formidable pass rush
FILE - Atlanta Falcons linebacker Bud Dupree (48) works during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Nov. 26, 2023, in Atlanta. The Los Angeles Chargers signed Dupree on Saturday, May 11, 2024, helping bolster an already formidable pass rush. The 31-year-old Dupree has 53 career sacks in nine NFL seasons, including 6 1/2 last year in his lone season in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik, File)

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers signed outside linebacker Bud Dupree on Saturday, helping bolster an already formidable pass rush.

The 31-year-old Dupree has 53 career sacks in nine NFL seasons, including 6 1/2 last year in his lone season in Atlanta.

Dupree joins a Chargers group of edge rushers that includes Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack, who combined for 23 1/2 sacks last season.

Dupree was a first-round pick of Pittsburgh out of Kentucky in 2015. He had a career-high 11 1/2 sacks for the Steelers in 2019 and had 39 1/2 in six seasons with Pittsburgh. Dupree signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with Tennessee in 2021 and he played two seasons with the Titans before being released last year.

He signed with Atlanta in April 2023 and tied Calais Campbell for the team lead in sacks while starting 16 games.

Dupree has 69 tackles for loss, 89 quarterback hits, an interception, 15 passes defensed and 12 forced fumbles in 119 career games, including 99 starts.

