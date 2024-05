Chargers sign outside linebacker Bud Dupree to help bolster their pass rush

Dupree was a first-round pick of Pittsburgh out of Kentucky in 2015. He had a career-high 11 1/2 sacks for the Steelers in 2019 and had 39 1/2 in six seasons with Pittsburgh. Dupree signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with Tennessee in 2021 and he played two seasons with the Titans before being released last year.

He signed with Atlanta in April 2023 and tied Calais Campbell for the team lead in sacks while starting 16 games.

Dupree has 69 tackles for loss, 89 quarterback hits, an interception, 15 passes defensed and 12 forced fumbles in 119 career games, including 99 starts.

—

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl