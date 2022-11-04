Chargers rule out Keenan Allen, 5 others vs. Falcons

Michael Bandy and Jason Moore are also on the roster with the possibility that Joe Reed or Keelan Doss could be elevated from the practice squad.

With injuries impacting the receiver group, Austin Ekeler leads NFL running backs with 53 receptions. It is only the third time a running back has at least 50 catches through his team’s first seven games.

Ekeler could become the first running back in NFL history to have three straight games with double-digit receptions if he has at least 10 against the Falcons.

Four more players have also been ruled out, including tight end Donald Parham (hamstring), linebacker Chris Rumph II (knee), kicker Dustin Hopkins (hamstring) and defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (back).

With Hopkins and backup Taylor Bertolet both sidelined, Cameron Dicker will handle kicking duties. Dicker will be the 13th kicker used by the Chargers since they moved to Los Angeles in 2017.

Despite the injuries, the Chargers are 4-3 as they begin a stretch where four of their next five games are on the road.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL