Chargers RB J.K. Dobbins unlikely to play against Falcons because of knee injury

Los Angeles Chargers running back J
Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins (27) runs past Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By DAN GREENSPAN – Associated Press
40 minutes ago

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K Dobbins is unlikely to play against the Atlanta Falcons this week because of a knee injury.

Dobbins was hurt in the first half of the Chargers' 30-23 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night. He had six carries for 40 yards and three catches for 19 yards before leaving the game.

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh declined to get into specifics of the injury Wednesday, other than confirming Dobbins is “working through something with his knee,” he said.

Dobbins had been putting together a strong first season for the Chargers (7-4) after his past three years in Baltimore had been injury-riddled. He has 766 yards rushing and eight touchdowns through 11 games for Los Angeles, which had positioned Dobbins as a strong candidate for AP Comeback Player of the Year.

Dobbins tore his Achilles tendon in the 2023 season opener for Baltimore. He also tore his ACL in 2021, and the effects of that injury lingered into the following season. Dobbins played in just 24 of a possible 67 regular-season games for the Ravens, who drafted him in the second round in 2020.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

