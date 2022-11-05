ajc logo
X

Chargers place tight end Donald Parham on injured reserve

Georgia News
2 hours ago
Donald Parham was placed on injured reserve by the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday after he reinjured his hamstring during practice earlier in the week

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Donald Parham was placed on injured reserve by the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday after he reinjured his hamstring during practice earlier in the week.

It is the same hamstring that Parham injured during training camp and caused him to miss the first four games of the season. He has played in two games and has three receptions for 53 yards.

The Chargers filled the roster spot by signing wide receiver Keelan Doss from the practice squad. Doss played in nine games for the Raiders in 2019-20 with 11 catches for 133 yards. He has also spent time with the Jaguars, Falcons, Jets and Giants.

Kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall have been activated from the practice squad for Sunday's game at Atlanta.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

In first start, Zach Pyron a breath of fresh air for Georgia Tech32m ago

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech rallies to defeat Virginia Tech
3h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Over 1,000 absentee ballots never mailed to Cobb County voters
10h ago

Credit: Rich Fury

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34
38m ago

Credit: Rich Fury

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34
38m ago

Credit: Mountaintop Films

The Salty Donut to open three Atlanta locations and more local dining news
The Latest
No.1 Georgia beats No. 2 Tennessee 27-13 in the 25th regular-season meeting of the top...
18m ago
Carroll's 3 TDs leads Georgia State past Southern Miss 42-14
30m ago
Pyron rallies Georgia Tech past Virginia Tech 28-27
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Week 12 high school football scoreboard
22h ago
Wild Georgia: Expect a ‘blood moon’ eclipse on Election Day
Daylight saving time: 7 things to know
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top