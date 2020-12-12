X

Chargers activate RB Justin Jackson from injured reserve

Georgia News | 24 minutes ago
Running back Justin Jackson has been activated off injured reserve by the Los Angeles Chargers

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Running back Justin Jackson has been activated off injured reserve by the Los Angeles Chargers. The third-year running back missed the past four games due to a knee injury.

Jackson has rushed for 185 yards this season and is averaging 4.1 yards per carry. He had a career-high 142 scrimmage yards (89 rushing, 53 receiving) in a Nov.. 1 loss at Denver.

To make room for Jackson, the Chargers waived linebacker Asmar Bilal. They also activated linebacker B.J. Bello from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against Atlanta.

